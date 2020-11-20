St. James

Former BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX host BRUCE ST. JAMES will replace the exiting MANCOW MULLER in mornings at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

MULLER recently announced that WEDNESDAY (11/25) will be his final day at WLS (NET NEWS 11/17); ST. JAMES, who has filled in at WLS, exited KTAR last FEBRUARY after 10 years with the station. He will take over at WLS on DECEMBER 14th.

In an email to staff, PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR said, "In our 97th year, we are changing. 2021 is the year we bring the focus back to who matters most -- our listeners. .... BRUCE ST. JAMES is here to have a conversation, not a lecture. He is not here to change formats. He is here to continue what 890 already does best -- inform and entertain our listeners."

