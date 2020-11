Stern (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

SIRIUSXM will offer a new HOWARD STERN video special on the satellite and streaming service's app over THANKSGIVING week. “HOWARD STERN’S COMICS ON COMICS” is a compilation of STERN's interviews with prominent comedians about other comedians.

The interviews include JIM CARREY on RODNEY DANGERFIELD; TOMMY CHONG on REDD FOXX and GEORGE CARLIN; The late BERNIE MAC on FLIP WILSON, REDD FOXX and MOMS MABLEY; NORM MACDONALD on SAM KINISON AND RODNEY DANGERFIELD; MARC MARON on SAM KINISON; SETH MEYERS on JB SMOOVE; TRACY MORGAN on RICHARD PRYOR; CHRIS ROCK on EDDIE MURPHY; JERRY SEINFELD on ANDY KAUFMAN; SARAH SILVERMAN on DAVE CHAPPELLE and STEVE MARTIN; and DAVID SPADE on CHRIS FARLEY.

