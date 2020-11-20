Klein, Williams

VOX MEDIA co-founder EZRA KLEIN is exiting as Editor at Large and host of "THE EZRA KLEIN SHOW" podcast to join the NEW YORK TIMES as a columnist for its Opinion section and a podcast host.

KLEIN wrote on TWITTER, "After nearly eight amazing years building, editing, and working at @voxdotcom, I am leaving to join @nytopinion, writing a reported column on policy and the policymaking process, and hosting an interview podcast. Helping to build @voxdotcom has been the great privilege of my journalistic life. It is so much more than I ever could have imagined, and that’s because of the insanely creative, committed people who work there. I love them more than I can say. I will cheer them on forever."



KLEIN isn't the only top VOX official to be exiting, as LAUREN WILLIAMS has announced her departure as Editor-in-Chief in FEBRUARY to co-found, with "MY 90S PLAYLIST" podcast co-host AKOTO OFORI-ATTA, a new nonprofit news organization, CAPITAL B, aimed at Black audiences and launching in mid-2021.

