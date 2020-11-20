TV Coverage

THURSDAY's triple format flip in the DETROIT-WINDSOR market, with BELL MEDIA flipping Active Rock CIMX (89X) to Country under its national PURE COUNTRY brand and Triple A CIDR (93.9 THE RIVER) going to Top 40 as 93.9 VIRGIN RADIO (NET NEWS 11/19) while ENTERCOM flipped AC WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE) to Alternative as ALT 98.7 (NET NEWS 11/19), was captured in a video by ART VUOLO.

Hear the transitions and see local news coverage of the format changes in a nine minute compilation below or by clicking here.

