FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and film and TV production company MONARCH MEDIA will partner for an original, Country movie musical that will have the duo's TYLER HUBBARD and BRIAN KELLEY creating original music and reimagining Country classics, according to THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER. A title and plot details for the feature have not yet been revealed. KELLEY ventured into the world of musicals last year with his company, CUZBRO PRODUCTION, for the stage production "May We All" (NET NEWS 10/17/19).

HUBBARD and KELLEY will executive produce the film alongside MONARCH's VICKY PATEL. MONARCH's STEVE BARNETT and ALAN POWELL, and Country music video director T.K. McKAMY will also produce, with plans for McKAMY to also direct.

“We are so excited to bring a wholly original Country musical to the big screen for the very first time," said HUBBARD and KELLEY in a joint statement. "In T.K. McKAMY and the team at MONARCH MEDIA, we’ve found the perfect partners that will help us bring the emotion and storytelling of Country music to the movies for the most passionate music fans in the world to enjoy.”

