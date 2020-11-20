Agency Reps

Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, a panel of agency executives discussing “What Agencies Want From Their Media Partners.”

The panel will stream at noon (CT) on DECEMBER 9th, with KATZ RADIO GROUP Pres. CHRISTINE TRAVAGLINI moderating and MAGNA's KATHY DOYLE, BURRELL's LINDA JEFFERSON, and MEDIA BRIDGE ADVERTISING's JESSICA BIRKHOLZ on the panel.

The webinar, free to RAB members, will be subsequently available for on-demand viewing.

Travaglini, Doyle, Jefferson, Birkholz

