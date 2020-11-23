LANCO

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to bassist CHANDLER BALDWIN and drummer TRIPP HOWELL of ARISTA NASHVILLE’s LANCO, who both revealed to PEOPLE.com they they are expecting their first children with their wives with due dates just a few weeks apart in MAY. HOWELL and wife ALLI are expecting a boy, while BALDWIN and wife NATALIE plan to find out the sex of their baby on their anniversary, DECEMBER 31st.

Theirs will be the second and third LANCO babies, joining lead singer BRANDON LANCASTER’s daughter ELORA IVELLE, whom he and wife TIFFANY welcomed on SEPTEMBER 19th (NET NEWS 9/28). PEOPLE also reports that LANCO is set to release new music in early 2021.

