JOHN B. WELLS is taking his paranormal talk show to weeknights, as the weekly "ARK MIDNIGHT" host launches "CARAVAN TO MIDNIGHT WITH JOHN B. WELLS" into syndication for MONDAY-FRIDAY 10p-midnight (ET) via TALK MEDIA NETWORK beginning DECEMBER 1st. WELLS has been hosting "ARK MIDNIGHT" on SATURDAY nights since 2016.

WELLS said, "The nightly show launch is like coming home in a way. Over the air radio is where I started. It's my first love. It's immediate, demanding and therefore really exciting. Every show is a canvas waiting for the oil. Great radio is art, and I treat every episode as such.... One night a week on radio with ARK MIDNIGHT was just the beginning of something much bigger. Our fans can't get enough, our affiliates want more, and quite frankly... talk radio needs this program to thrive at night in the New Year and beyond."

TALK MEDIA NETWORK CEO JOSH LENG said, "In just over seven months, fifty radio stations have signed on as ARK MIDNIGHT affiliates. The demand for JOHN B. WELLS-hosted programming by radio stations is undeniable. CARAVAN TO MIDNIGHT WITH JOHN B. WELLS will be a destination program in weeknights."

