American Music Awards 2020

TAYLOR SWIFT was named ARTIST OF THE YEAR at the 48th AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, which took place last night at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES, carried live on ABC. THE WEEKND and RODDY RICCH had topped the list of nominees going into the show with eight apiece, while MEGAN THEE STALLION had five.

The DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS show, which took place just two days before TUESDAY's announcement of nominees for next year's 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS and a few days after the LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS, was held amid strict coronavirus restrictions before a very limited audience. TARAJI P. HENSON, star of the TV show, "Empire," as music executive "Cookie Lyon," hosted the festivities with plenty of enthusiasm, even doing her own dance number..

SWIFT earned two other nods during the evening -- Favorite Music Video for "cardigan" and Favorite Female Artist -- Pop/Rock -- giving her a record total of 32 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS (she has avoided appearing at the GRAMMYS over the last few years). She earned the ARTIST OF THE YEAR award over THE WEEKND, JUSTIN BIEBER, POST MALONE and RICCH.

THE WEEKND also picked up three awards, including Favorite Male Artist -- Soul/R&B, Favorite Album -- Soul/R&B ("After Hours") and Favorite Song -- Soul/R&B ("Heartless"). He dedicated his Album award to PRINCE, remembering the last time he was presented with such an honor, it was by the late musician.

Three-time honorees DAN + SHAY won for their collaboration with JUSTIN BIEBER on “10,000 Hours” (Favorite Song -- Country and Collaboration Of The Year) as well as Favorite Duo or Group -- Country. They are the first Country act to have ever won in the all-genre Collaboration category. BIEBER also won for Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist.

DOJA CAT was the year's winner of the prestigious NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR category over MEGAN THEE STALLION, RICCH, LEWIS CAPALDI and the two BABIES, LIL and DA, also winning for Favorite Female Artist -- Soul/R&B. SOUTH KOREAN powerhouses BTS took the Favorite Duo Or Group -- Pop/Rock category and Favorite Social Artist, a tribute to their rabid fan BTS Army.

HARRY STYLES won for Favorite Album -- Pop/Rock for his odds-on GRAMMY favorite, "Fine Line." DUA LIPA’s “Don’t Start Now” (Favorite Pop/Rock Song) also took home an AMA.

In addition to DAN + SHAY, other winners in the Country categories were KANE BROWN (Favorite Male Artist - Country), MAREN MORRIS (Favorite Female Artist - Country) and BLAKE SHELTON (Favorite Album - Country for "Fully Loaded: God's Country").

Triple winner BIEBER was first to take the stage, performing a medley of "Lonely" and "Holy," the song he debuted on "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" last month, then went into his new single, a collaboration with SHAWN MENDES, the self-analytic "Monster," from MENDES' upcoming album, "Wonder," which comes out DECEMBER 4th.

KATY PERRY appeared for her first live performance since giving birth to daughter DAISY with ORLANDO BLOOM, singing a fetching version of “Only Love” from her most recent album, “Smile.” DARIUS RUCKER joined her on stage for a stripped-down version, with PERRY dressed casually in an oversized denim jacket and jeans.

THE WEEKND's pyro-heavy performance of "In Your Eyes," accompanied by KENNY G, followed by a seismic "Save Your Tears," was a sizzler. He donned the patented bandages that covered his entire face except his mouth and nose, in a curious, anti-social distancing measure.

MEGAN THEE STALLION's star turn was one of the evening's true highlights, debuting the new song "Body" from her just-released album, "Good News," with a typically empowering theme featuring close-up images of her on a video screen. Wearing a sparkly black outfit, she began atop a staircase then descended to join her dancers with black outfits and masks. leaving by climbing back up the set piece.

Other performers included CAPALDI's heartfelt rendition of "Before You Go," BILLIE EILISH's emotionally raw take on her new single, "Therefore I Am," and the scorching duet between JENNIFER LOPEZ and MALUMA, "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," from their upcoming romantic comedy, "Marry Me," that reportedly had the censors sweating bullets. DUA LIPA's high-stepping "Levitating" was another highlight, with LITTLE MIX presenting the world premiere performance of their new single, "Sweet Melody."

More winners included, in a brand-new LATIN category, BECKY G (Favorite Female Artist -- LATIN) and BAD BUNNY's "YHLQMDLG" (Favorite Album -- LATIN), while CARDI B and MEGAN THEE STALLION took home Favorite Song -- Rap/Hip-Hop for their salacious summer smash, "WAP.." The late JUICE WRLD won for Favorite Male Artist Rap/Hip Hop, while NICKI MINAJ took home Favorite Female Artist -- Rap/Hip Hop. RODDY RICCH's "Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social" took home Favorite Album -- Rap-Hip-Hop. BAD BUNNY brought home Favorite Male Artist -- LATIN. TWENTY ONE PILOTS took home Favorite Artist -- Alternative Rock, while JONAS BROTHERS took home an AMA for Favorite Artists -- Adult Contemporary. LADY GAGA won for Favorite Artist -- Electronic Dance Music.

Other performers featured on the telecast were BILLIE EILISH with a stunning, red-light romp through “Therefore I Am," BTS (“Dynamite” and “Life Goes On”), LIL BABY (“Emotionally Scarred”), 24KGOLDN with IANN DIOR (“Mood”), BAD BUNNY, BEBE REXHA featuring DOJA CAT (“Baby, I’m Jealous”), BELL BIV DEVOE (“Poison” and “Do Me”), DAN + SHAY, a rockin' MACHINE GUN KELLY (who appeared on the red carpet accompanied by a stunning MEGAN FOX) with TRAVIS BARKER. and NELLY with CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER (“Country Grammar,” “E.I.” and “Ride Wit Me”).

For a complete list of winners, decided by popular vote, go here..

