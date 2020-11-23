Taylor, Leary

HUBBARD RADIO Country WIRK (NEW COUNTRY 103.1)/WEST PALM BEACH, FL morning hosts TIM LEARY and CHELSEA TAYLOR and the rest of the station staff raised more than $11,000 from listeners for their annual “Friends Feeding Friends Food Drive,” which wrapped on SATURDAY (11/21) evening. The day-long event surpassed its $10,000 goal despite the challenges of being hosted remotely, with the hosts broadcasting from their homes due to the current pandemic and LEARY’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis (NET NEWS 11/16).

“‘Friends Feeding Friends’ has been a signature event for WIRK for 15 years, and TIM & CHELSEA were determined to not let 2020 make it a casualty,” said WIRK OM/PD BRUCE LOGAN. “So even though the event changed to a virtual event, and TIM was in COVID-19 quarantine, they were on the air for 12 hours on SATURDAY. The people of the PALM BEACHES came through with more than $11,000! So proud of this team for pushing through a lot of obstacles to do a lot of good for the hungry [of] WEST PALM BEACH.”

At PALM BEACH COUNTY FOOD BANK, where every dollar can purchase six meals, the $11,412 raised during the event will be used to provide 68,472 meals for those in need in the community.

“This was the most incredible thing I’ve ever been a part of,” said LEARY. “This was pure people helping people, and no one was stopping until they got us to our goal and then some! It was truly a team effort [from] our producer GARRETT PHILLIPS (also quarantined with COVID), MORIAH DANIELS (middays), NICK RIVERS (afternoons), PHIL FLATTS (nights), and the unreal support of BRUCE LOGAN and [SVP/Market Mgr.] ELIZABETH HAMMA.”

“We can’t express how grateful we are to our listeners for being able to step up in such a huge way,” added TAYLOR. “This is truly a historic event for us as we’ve never done our food drive this way! By far, one of the highlights of 2020!"

