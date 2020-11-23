Over $38,000 Raised

iHEARTMEDIA Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON and WBTS-TV (NBC10)/BOSTON's "One Night Only" broadcast special brought in over $38,000 to benefit ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. The broadcast took place on SATURDAY (11/21), and featured performances by OLD DOMINION, MAREN MORRIS, KELSEA BALLERINI, JON PARDI, BRETT ELDREDGE, JIMMIE ALLEN and LAUREN ALAINA (NET NEWS 11/10). WBWL's COLTON BRADFORD, AMANDA JO and JESSICA hosted the show, along with special guest host CHRISSY METZ.

“I couldn't be more proud of my talented friends who made this project a reality,” said BRADFORD. “Being allowed the platforms of two powerhouse media organizations to create an uplifting and entertaining show for families across NEW ENGLAND to enjoy safely from home, while benefitting and highlighting the kids, families and research being done at ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, is undoubtedly the peak of 2020 for all involved. We have much to be thankful for and celebrate this week.”

