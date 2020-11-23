Tallier

QUARTZ HILL RECORDS has added LOUDMOUTH ENTERTAINMENT owner KAREN TALLIER to its team as Dir./Streaming, Digital Marketing and Brand Strategy. TALLIER will focus on creating and executing streaming, digital media and digital marketing initiatives for the NASHVILLE-based label, as well as overseeing social media, contesting and brand relations for the label and its artists. Her position is effective immediately. Congratulate her here.

TALLIER has 20 years of experience in the music industry, including 17 years as owner of LOUDMOUTH ENTERTAINMENT. Additionally, she has served as the VP of Media/Marketing for STREAMSOUND RECORDS, and began her career in publicity at RCA LABEL GROUP.

“KAREN has cultivated vast relationships across the music industry over the course of her career,” said QUARTZ HILL co-founder BENNY BROWN. “She’s a creative go-getter, a hard worker and she is extremely passionate about the artists and the music she represents. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome KAREN to the QUARTZ HILL family!”

“I have known BENNY and PAUL BROWN since they first came to NASHVILLE," said TALLIER. "BENNY has not only proven himself to be an industry leader, but his enthusiasm and passion for great music and his competitive spirit is unparalleled to anyone I have worked with throughout the years. I am humbled to join the team at QUARTZ HILL and I look forward to adding my expertise as the lead for streaming, digital and brand strategy.”

