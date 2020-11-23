Clayton

A week after being let go from his weekday show at BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN SEATTLE)/SEATTLE (NET NEWS 11/13), PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME writer and commentator JOHN CLAYTON has returned to the station to continue his daily football analysis segments, and his SATURDAY morning show will return for 8-11a (PT).

CLAYTON, the longtime football insider and former ESPN commentator, will be back to appear at 7:15a with DANNY O'NEIL and PAUL GALLANT and 4p with BOB STELTON and DAVE WYMAN, and he will also be back writing for the stations' website and hosting his "SCHOOLED WITH THE PROFESSOR" podcast as well as serving as sideline reporter for SEATTLE SEAHAWKS radio game broadcasts.

