Coping-19 Campaign

ENTERCOM partners with AD COUNCIL to provide exclusive audio production, including bilingual assets for the "COPING-19," a national public service advertising (PSA) campaign. In conjunction with the CDC, the CDC FOUNDATION, The HHS, and the WHITE HOUSE, this effort is to raise awareness and provide information and resources to help people experiencing mental health challenges during the pandemic.

“ENTERCOM is dedicated to supporting the health and success of the communities that are the heart of our business,” said ENTERCOM VP/Social Impact SARAH HARRIS. “With so many Americans struggling with mental health, we are delighted to use the reach of our platform to share helpful self-care and coping tips with our 170 million listeners and so many more in partnership with the AD COUNCIL. We know talk is a powerful tool in the struggle for mental health, and are committed to using our voice to break the stigma and help people find the resources they need to thrive.”

“With the prolonged health crisis and the isolation and economic challenges stemming from COVID-19, many aren't talking about what's happening with our mental health,” said AD COUNCIL Chief Campaign Development Officer HEIDI ARTHUR. “COPING-19 is a far-reaching platform that provides self-care and coping tips, as well as resources, to address the struggles people are facing. We're so grateful to our creative and media partners for developing the creative content and resources that will empower audiences throughout the country to take steps to protect their mental health.”

A MORBIDITY AND MORTALITY WEEK REPORT survey shows more than 40% of Americans struggle with mental health conditions due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The COPING-19 website, Coping-19.org, is a hub of over 100 vetted resources in English and Spanish to help with mental health needs, including self-care best practices and principles following CDC and leading scientists.

