COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KVOQ (INDIE 102.3)/DENVER has announced the promotion of BRUCE TRUJILLO to APD. TRUJILLO has been an on-air host with COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO since 2016 and most recently served in the role of Promotions Coordinator.

INDIE 102.3 PD WILLOBEE CARLAN said, “I am thrilled to elevate BRUCE to APD. She has proven to be a linchpin in our team wearing many hats and helping to lead us into the next decade growing our audience and connection to our community. TRUJILLO’s passion and skillset are great assets to both the station and COLORADO.

TRUJILLO said, “I'm proud to be a part of INDIE 102.3. We have the challenge and privilege of being a part of a community that has no shortage of great non-commercial radio stations across the dial -- the challenge, of course, is finding what those sounds and voices are that aren't being represented on air here in COLORADO; the privilege is being a part of an already revered organization, COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO.”

TRUJILLO has over 14 years of radio experience in COLORADO. First at COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY’s student run KMSA and later at KAFM/GRAND JUNCTION, CO.

