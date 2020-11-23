Expanded Partnerships

The music and video rights management company MUSERK, has expanded their relationship with JAPAN’s largest musical copyright administration society, the JAPANESE SOCIETY FOR RIGHTS OF AUTHORS, COMPOSERS AND PUBLISHERS (JASRAC), and SPAIN’s largest society, the SPANISH SOCIETY OF AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS (SGAE). Under the new, multi-year agreement, MUSERK will collect JASRAC’s & SGAE’s U.S.-based mechanical rights across all digital platforms.

Additionally, MUSERK will manage all Notice of Intent (NOI’s) for offline (physical) exploitation in the U.S. (previously handled by the Harry Fox Agency) and handle all of JASRAC’s and SGAE’s data management and collections via The Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC) – including work registrations, dispute management, data analysis and unmatched work as well as residual calculations and payment.

MUSERK has been managing rights for both companies on YOUTUBE - JASRAC since April 2020 and SGAE since 2018. Collecting on previously unclaimed use has sharply increased revenues and transparency for both companies’ rights owners.

“JASRAC immediately saw significant results after partnering with MUSERK for YOUTUBE in the UNITED STATES,” said JASRAC’s Director in charge of International, SUKO MANAMI. “Also, MUSERK has been swift and responsive to all of JASRAC’s queries, hence we found it a logical step to extend the scope of our agreement with MUSERK to further increase collections and market insights for our rights members.”

SGAE Director of International, JAVIER PELEGRÍN said, “The entire music industry has been hit hard by COVID-19 and SGAE has been looking at ways to remedy the inevitable drop in collections. MUSERK has been delivering impressive results to SGAE on YOUTUBE and has a strong presence in the UNITED STATES. Their scalable and proprietary technology solutions mean that SGAE will get maximum collections from the US without having to build out and maintain yet another data exchange and rights management flow.”

MUSERK Partner & Head of Global Business Development HANS PETER ROTH, praised SGAE as being, “one of our first customers when MUSERK launched its collection service in the US and has been an integral part of our ongoing development of our product and customer service.”

"Both JASRAC and SGAE are forward-looking rights societies and we are thrilled to partner with them and help them grow their global businesses even further,” added MUSERK Founder/CEO PAUL GOLDMAN. “The MLC is only as good as the data and rights administration effort provided by rights owners. With our scalable and proprietary AI technology and a deep understanding of U.S. and global copyright, MUSERK is uniquely qualified to provide these companies with solutions that meet these challenges.”

