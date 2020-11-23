Helping Families In Need This Holiday Season

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT is presenting The 6th Annual "People Helping People" campaign in an effort to assist families in Metro DETROIT who are facing challenges during the holidays.

NOW through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11th, listeners are being asked to nominate families in need on the air and at WCSX.com. WCSX-FM’s BIG JIM’s HOUSE Morning Show hosts will share requests they receive on behalf of needy families and connect them with the appropriate donors, whether it’s an individual or a business.

"We have a saying on the show that no one can help everyone...but EVERYONE can help someone," said BIG JIM from WCSX’s BIG JIM’s HOUSE. “That's the mindset behind 'People Helping People.'”

