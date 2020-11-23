Vanessa Hale

ENTERCOM Hot AC KLLC (ALICE@97.3)/SAN FRANCISCO welcomes VANESSA HALE for middays, effective immediately. HALE most recently held down afternoons at then-Top 40 former sister station WODS/BOSTON, until the format flip there to Adult Hits this past JUNE.

ENTERCOM/SAN FRANCISCO Sr.VP/Market Mgr GREG NEMITZ said, “I’m happy to welcome VANESSA HALE back to the airwaves to join ALICE’s impressive slate of on-air talent. Her passion for her craft and willingness to engage with her audience will translate to a dynamic midday program for our listeners as they move through their days.”

HALE observed, “I’m super excited to be back with ENTERCOM and couldn’t ask to be a part of a better team. ALICE is a legendary station with amazing talent and I’m honored to join the lineup."

HALE began her on-air career doing weekends at iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR/LOS ANGELES, before landing her first full time job, hosting afternoons at Top 40 KHTH/Santa Rosa.

