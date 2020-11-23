BMG And Southern Word Partner For M.I.C. Fellowship

BMG and nonprofit SOUTHERN WORD have launched the "MUSIC INDUSTRY & CULTURE (M.I.C.) YOUTH FELLOWSHIP" aimed at engaging NASHVILLE area college and high school youth in the music industry and having critical conversations about music culture. Five M.I.C. fellows will train in both nonprofit and music administration over the course of 24 weeks, putting their learning into action by developing and tracking their own music projects and supporting SOUTHERN WORD’s community programs and events. In addition to building skills as artists, this fellowship program provides youth the tools to create, manage, market and track the projects they produce in a way that develops transferable skills for any career path.

“When young people think of the music industry, they usually just think about the artists and maybe artist management,” said BMG Senior Mgr./Mechanical Licensing THALIA EWING. “We want to introduce them to the wide range of other professional roles that exist in a music company. At the same time, we want to have critical conversations about the role that music culture plays in their lives and the lives of those around them. We want this exposure and these conversations to inspire them to attend and complete college as a way of achieving their goals and dreams.”

“We understand that culture is a huge driver in shaping the desires and actions of young people,” said SOUTHERN WORD Executive Dir. BENJAMIN SMITH. "In addition to teaching necessary skills in the classrooms and community spaces, we are excited to partner with BMG to build a youth programmatic opportunity as well as explore how we can market positive identities and narratives to young people in a way that leads them to healthy, sustainable lives.”

Fellows will be offered a stipend for participation. Middle TENNESSEEE youth, ages 14 through 22, interested in applying for the M.I.C. Fellowship should complete the application here by MONDAY, DECEMBER 7th.

Through the literary and performing arts, SOUTHERN WORD offers creative solutions for youth to build literacy and presentation skills, reconnect to their education and to their lives, and act as leaders in the improvement of their communities.

