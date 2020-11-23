Pardi

Nonprofit MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC) and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) NASHVILLE are partnering for the "I'm On Call for TENNESSEE" virtual concert, available to healthcare facilities statewide for patients and staff to enjoy throughout DECEMBER through MOC's "Virtual Beside Performance Program." The concert will be hosted by LAUREN ALAINA and feature performances by DARIUS RUCKER, JON PARDI, MADDIE & TAE, PRISCILLA BLOCK and KYLIE MORGAN. Since MARCH, more than 75,000 people have experienced live music through the "Virtual Bedside Performance Program."

Additionally, UMG NASHVILLE is partnering with MOC for an exclusive, online auction with all proceeds benefiting MOC's programs. Beginning TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1st, fans can bid on personalized guitars and autographed memorabilia from DIERKS BENTLEY, ERIC CHURCH, SAM HUNT, GEORGE STRAIT and KEITH URBAN here.

“We know this has been a hard year for the patients, families and caregivers in hospitals, and we wanted to let them know they are not alone, especially as we near the end of the year," said MOC Pres./CEO PETE GRIFFIN. "We have seen music have incredible physical, mental and emotional benefits for patients and hospital staff throughout the year, and we are thankful to have the ability to share some joy across TENNESSEE with the ‘I'M ON THE CALL FOR TENNEESEE’ virtual concert. We couldn’t have done it without our friends at UMG NASHVILLE and the artists who stepped up to be on call with MUSICIANS ON CALL.”

« see more Net News