Hill

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to veteran Country programmer turned podcast coach ED HILL, who is hospitalized in intensive care and battling COVID-19. HILL, who has run the PODSTARS podcast coaching, development and production company since 2012, posted an update on his condition on FACEBOOK TODAY (11/23), writing, “I need your prayers and love for me and my family … It is my third night of being in ICU for COVID-19 pneumonia. It has been a terrible and perplexing beast of a disease ... But GOD and your prayers have stepped in. Any and all scripture and prayer is needed. Say one for wife HEATHER, who is also diagnosed with COVID-19. Please take [care] of yourselves. GOD bless you!”

During his 25-year radio career, HILL programmed then Country KMPS/SEATTLE and was Corporate Dir. of Imaging and Format Development at CITADEL BROADCASTING, based in SALT LAKE CITY, where he also programmed Country KUBL (K-BULL 93).

Send healing wishes to HILL here.

