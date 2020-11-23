Santa 194.9 debuts

Classic Country WTNQ (Q104.9)/KNOXVILLE, TN flipped to all-CHRISTMAS as SANTA 104.9 YESTERDAY (11/22). The eclectic holiday music mix ranges from KENNY CHESNEY and GARTH BROOKS to GENE AUTRY, BURL IVES and WHAM! Listen live here.

The station, which was then oldies, was sold by MOMENTUM BROADCASTING LLC to RICKI LEE and AARON ISHMAEL's LOUD MEDIA (via LEE's SARATOGA MEDIA) in a deal announced in MAY, and took over operation of the station under an LMA on JULY 1st (NET NEWS 5/28). It switched to Classic Country over the summer.

