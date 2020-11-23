Coldsnow

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO has hired public radio veteran GILLIAN COLDSNOW as the PD for CPR NEWS. COLDSNOW comes to CPR with over 25 years of experience in a wide range of public radio positions. She will start JANUARY 16th.

CPR Sr. VP/Content And Planning SEAN NETHERY said, “I am tremendously excited for GILLIAN to join CPR NEWS. We are lucky to have found someone with experience as a host, producer, trainer, reporter, editor, fundraiser, programmer and manager. Her experience, sensibility and commitment to excellence in public radio will be instrumental in making CPR NEWS an even more important service — both for the existing audience and for new listeners.”

COLDSNOW said, “I am deeply honored to join CPR, where every person is dedicated to the spirit of public radio. CPR’s national standing among our public radio peers is impressive and one I will embrace and continue to build. I look forward to advancing CPR’s commitment to providing a trusted service that brings COLORADANS together while celebrating our diversity with respect, joy and understanding.”

COLDSNOW will be focused on bringing a younger and more diverse audience to CPR NEWS.



