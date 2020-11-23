TracieLynn

WAREHOUSE WEST ENTERTAINMENT has signed TRACIELYNN to its Artist Development and Management roster. The VIRGINIA native will release her single, "99 Bottles," on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20th.

“We are incredibly excited to help deliver TRACIE's brand of rowdy, raucous Country music to listeners, and '99 Bottles' delivers on all fronts," said producer/WAREHOUSE WEST partner LUKE WOOTEN. "TRACIE's energy and passion are infectious not only in her music, but also in her ability to connect with fans even during an extremely difficult time to do so.”

Added TRACIELYNN, "“What I love about '99 Bottles' is that its lyrics are fun, refreshing, and not necessarily expected from a female artist. But that’s why I decided to grab it by the reins and turn it into something that’s mine. I want it to serve as an inspiration to other rising female Country artists, to show that we don’t need to fit into any specific mold.”

