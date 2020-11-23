Kent

Global music company ONERPM has signed singer/songwriter COREY KENT to a distribution deal. Additionally, KENT and his team at COMBUSTION MASTERS have partnered with ONERMP label arm VERGE RECORDS to release his latest single, “Gold,” available now.

“We are honored to be working with COREY and CHRIS [FARREN] and the team at COMBUSTION in this joint venture, for which ONERPM is the ideal distribution vehicle," said VERGE RECORDS President and COO MICKEY JACK CONES.

