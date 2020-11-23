Star Gets A Santa Hat

On WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 25th, SINCLAIR Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE will make their annual switch to all CHRISTMAS music. STAR 101.5 will transform into 101.5 SANTA-FM and will program ‘The Best Mix of Christmas Favorites’ straight through CHRISTMAS.

Longtime PD/afternoon host KENT PHILLIPS, along with cohorts JEN PIRAK and MARINA ROCKINGER will have some quality help from SANTA's favorite helper, SEATTLE’s own PAT MONAHAN from TRAIN to handle the official countdown both on the air and on the station's FACEBOOK page.

This year the station will be doing PAY IT FORWARD FRIDAYS, as a way to inspire listeners to make the holiday season extra special by performing random acts of kindness.

« see more Net News