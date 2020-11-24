Available Friday, November 27th On Band's Facebook Page

After releasing their latest LP "BON JOVI 2020" on OCTOBER 2nd, BON JOVI is set to release an exclusive concert documentary "On A Night Like This - BON JOVI 2020" which will be available for viewing on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27th at 6p (ET) on the BON JOVI FACEBOOK page.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that saw the band cancel a world tour and delay the release of their album, the special was filmed in NASHVILLE with the band playing the new LP live for the first time together.

Check out the documentary on the BON JOVI FACEBOOK page

