Eric Church Is Most-Added With 'Hell Of A View'
Congratulations to EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's ERIC CHURCH, who earned 17 new MEDIABASE adds for his single, "Hell Of A View," making it most-added at Country radio this week. The single now has a total of 99 stations on board.
Kudos to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; EMI RECORDS VP/PROMOTION JIMMY RECTOR; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and National Director/Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; EMI RECORDS Sr. Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion TRUDIE DANIELL, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion CONNOR BROCK, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion JOHN TRAPANE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JACKIE STEVENS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MIKE KRINIK and Coord./Promotion BRIARMAN WHITFIELD.