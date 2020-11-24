Grammy Awards 2021

The 2021 GRAMMY Nominations livestream will take place this morning (TUESDAY, 11/24) at 9a (PT)/12p (ET).



The RECORDING ACADEMY will announce GRAMMY nominees in 83 categories during an hour-long livestream on GRAMMY.com.

Guest presenters include DUA LIPA, YEMI ALADE, IMOGEN HEAP, PEPE AGUILAR, MICKEY GUYTON, NICOLA BENEDIETTI, SHARON OSBOURNE, GAYLOR KING, LAUREN DAIGLE and Chair/Interim RECORDING ACADEMY President/CEO HARVEY MASON, JR., who will announce thenominees.

Join the nominations celebration on TWITTER, FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM and SNAPCHAT using #GRAMMYs.

Immediately following the livestream, the press release and a full nominations list will be on GRAMMY.com, and the RECORDING ACADEMY's social media platforms. Select clips of each participant will be made available as well.

The 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on CBS, SUNDAY, JANUARY 31st, at 8p (ET)/5p (PT) from its usual home at the STAPLES CENTER. This is the first year for new executive producer BEN WINSTON, an associate of JAMES CORDEN, replacing longtime producer KEN EHRLICH.

