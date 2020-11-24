Guy Dark

BLACK DIAMOND BROADCASTING has promoted GUY DARK to the OM position overseeing BLACK DIAMOND’s 13 station group serving CENTRAL and NORTHERN MICHIGAN. He will also continue to do nights on Rock WGFM (ROCK 105 & 95.5)/CHEBOYGAN, MI.

BLACK DIAMOND Co-Owner NORM MCKEE said, “GUY has proven his ability to effectively serve as a coordinating conduit between programming, promotions and sales, allowing us to meet the needs of BLACK DIAMOND and that of our sponsoring clients”.

DARK, who started working for BLACK DIMOND in TRAVERSE CITY, MI in DECEMBER 2018, has had previous programming stops at Alternative KRZQ/RENO and Active Rock KQWB/FARGO/ND.

