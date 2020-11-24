Realigning Their Teams

A short week ahead as we all prepare for a socially distant THANKSGIVING as this is week #4 of the iHEARTMEDIA RIF.

ALL ACCESS will continue to post this list with the most recent additions at the top and then moving them to the longer, more permanent list. This taking place as iHEARTMEDIA retools its management, content creation, promotion, marketing, podcasting, digital teams, sales and engineering staffs preparing for the future and to keep step with a WFH environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and changing staffing needs on its many on-going initiatives.

With THANKSGIVING this week, let's all keep these folks in mind. Even if you don't have a job for them, letting them know that you are thinking of them is very important, hence this list. Please, call or email them.

ALL ACCESS suggests that you keep these professionals in mind for any new openings in your company, as they will eventually need a job. Or, you can explore those who are also looking for work from other companies in the ALL ACCESS SITUATIONS WANTED section of our site. You can also list yourself there for free.

If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, station(s), and contact information and we will post it.

Here is an up to date and on-going list of the names that ALL ACCESS knows about who have been laid off:

