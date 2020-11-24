Season 2

AIRCHECK, hosted by RICH DE SISTO and PAUL KELLY includes guests from the Radio industry including, but not limited to, Air Personalities, Program Directors, General Managers, and Owners. With more than 2,000 downloads and counting for AIRCHECK SEASON ONE, AIRCHECK SEASON TWO is ready to launch.

“AIRCHECK is developing quite a loyal following from all parts of the world. Listeners are providing positive feedback as each episode is released. I’ve been extremely happy with the metrics we’re seeing from AIRCHECK SEASON ONE. As AIRCHECK SEASON TWO launches today, I look forward to seeing continued growth in listenership and download stats,” said DE SISTO.

