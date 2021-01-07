Team Up On January 7th

SPORTSGRID RADIO and SIRIUSXM are teaming up to launch the SPORTSGRID RADIO CHANNEL on SIRIUSXM on JANUARY 7, 2021. SIRIUSXM subscribers nationwide will have access to SPORTSGRID’s sports news, statistics, odds, and lines, along with live analysis. The SPORTSGRID RADIO channel will be available 24 hours a day 7 days a week on SIRIUSXM radios (channel 204).

SPORTSGRID RADIO will feature a team of on-air personalities including SCOTT FERRALL, GABE MORENCY, ARIEL EPSTEIN, and JARED SMITH along with expert contributors and guest analysts. SPORTSGRID’s real-time reporting includes the daily odds, lines, matchups, injury reports, news and more across pro football, basketball, baseball, hockey, college sports, golf, tennis, and soccer.

SPORTSGRID Pres./Founder LOUIS MAIONE commented, "We’re extremely pleased to connect the SPORTSGRID brand to the millions of SIRIUSXM subscribers and deliver the most comprehensive sports gaming coverage nationwide. JANUARY is the perfect time to launch the SPORTSGRID RADIO channel with some of the biggest events on the sports calendar happening in the weeks ahead."

SIRIUSXM SVP/Sports Programming STEVE COHEN added, "We are very excited to give our subscribers access to SPORTSGRID’s expert hosts and analysts on the SPORTSGRID RADIO CHANNEL. SPORTSGRID provides listeners with real-time sports news and gaming information from a unique and entertaining perspective and they are a terrific and welcome addition to the SIRIUSXM lineup."

