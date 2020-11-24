Jubal

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Alternative WZNE (94.1 THE ZONE)/ROCHESTER, NY will become the first alternative affiliate of THE JUBAL SHOW when the morning team debuts on DECEMBER 1st. THE JUBAL SHOW replaces ROVER's MORNING GLORY.

“We’re excited about THE JUBAL SHOW coming to ROCHESTER," said SMG SVP/Programming BOB THORTON. "JUBAL, ALEX and EVAN will bring a unique, must-listen experience to ROCHESTER mornings.”

JUBAL added, "I want to thank everyone at STEPHENS MEDIA for also adding us in mornings to THE ZONE 94.1 ROCHESTER, after also starting us this week in SPOKANE. We are particularly pumped to be added to

their alternative rock format in a city known for its vibrant music scene."

THE ZONE has been undergoing a makeover in recent weeks with music and on-air lineup changes, which has included PM Driver KOBE FARGO becoming PD and JOSH VENABLE adding MD duties, while continuing as PD at sister Alternative KMYZ (Z104.5 THE EDGE)/TULSA.

THORTON added, "We’re expanding the reach of THE ZONE to more people than ever in ROCHESTER. Today’s alternative music is vastly different than it was even 10 years ago, with a more diversified audience than ever before and we want to reflect those changes not only in our music but in our branding, with our talent and how we treat our audience."

The station will also debut a new logo, new website and new imaging voice on DECEMBER 1st, under the leadership of GM MIKE NINNIE and OM MIKE MCCOY.





