Ketchum album cover

Country star HAL KETCHUM died last night (11/23), according to a FACEBOOK post from his wife, ANDREA. He was 67.

"With great sadness and grief we announce that HAL passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of dementia," she wrote. "May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace." ANDREA revealed her husband's Alzheimer's/dementia diagnosis last year after fans noticed the lack of tour dates (NET NEWS 4/15/19).

KETCHUM had success on CURB RECORDS in the '90s with the Top 5 Country hits “Small Town Saturday Night," “Past The Point Of Rescue," "Sure Love," "Mama Knows The Highway," "Hearts Are Gonna Roll" and "Stay Forever." He became a GRAND OLE OPRY member in 1994.

With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of Dementia. May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace. Andrea Posted by Hal Ketchum on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

« see more Net News