2021 Dates Set

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) will host next year's 29th annual TIN PAN SOUTH SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL in person, on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16th through SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20th, 2021. The five-day NASHVILLE event will return to an in-person experience after going virtual this year due to COVID-19 (NET NEWS 10/8).

"With the support and encouragement from REGIONS BANK, our other incredible partners, and the songwriters and organizations that participated, we were thrilled to keep the spirit of TIN PAN SOUTH alive in a virtual format," said Festival Director JENNIFER TURNBOW. "While the 2021 festival will once again take place in the fall instead of the usual MARCH/APRIL timeframe, we are very excited about the prospect of being back in the local venues next year! We hope that in 2022, we can regain complete normalcy and hold our 30th anniversary festival in the spring."

