Mark McKenzie

BELL MEDIA Active Rock CIMX (89X)/WINDSOR-DETROIT's flip to Country last week (NET NEWS 11/19/20) left the entire staff out of work including former MD/morning host MARK MCKENZIE.

MCKENZIE told ALL ACCESS, "Over the past 13 years, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working to support new music, and always put the bands first. It’s been a tough few days. My goal is to stay involved in the business one way or another, including growing my video podcast at www.TheMarkandHoogieShow.com, which has already had guests such as SHINEDOWN, THEORY OF A DEADMAN, BAD WOLVES, and more."

Reach out to MCKENZIE at (519) 567-4473 or mckenzievoiceover@gmail.com.

