Rock band LARKIN POE announced TUESDAY (11/24) they are joining forces with TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN this holiday season to bring fans a virtual musical livestream that promises to bring plenty of Yuletide cheer and classic CHRISTMAS tunes.



The show will air twice on DECEMBER 19th at 7p (GMT)/8p (ET). Fans can join the airing live to watch the show and chat in real-time with both bands.

On NOVEMBER 20, LARKIN POE released KINDRED SPIRITS, their first ever covers album - a collection of stripped-back versions of both classic and new songs. KINDRED SPIRITS is the second full-length album of 2020 following JUNE’s release of SELF MADE MAN. Both albums were produced by LARKIN POE and released on their own TRICKI-WOO RECORDS.

Ticket purchases for the livestream event will allow patrons to watch on demand through DECEMBER 26th. Limited VIP packages & signed holiday cards are available for purchase. Tickets are available now.



