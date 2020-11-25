Charese Fruge, Sonia Jimenez

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks programming and jocking and everything in between with SACRAMENTO radio Hometown Hero SONIA JIMENEZ. Her multiple roles across multiple formats are an inspirational story from beginning to what's not even close to the end of this story.

How to make things continue to happen and navigate around a pandemic? JIMENEZ explains, “Nowadays with our great continued label partnerships, we are fortunate to have virtual concerts, artist interviews on our social media pages, and listener interaction from the comfort of their own home or office. Our talented digital department has helped us tremendously in making these successful."

