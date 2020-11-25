PODCAVE, a new podcasting management and publishing platform has been launched. PODCAVE President and creator BRAD NOLAN made the announcement. NOLAN founded PODCAVE with JOHN MICHAEL and NIKKI NOBLE. PODCAVE is designed as a single software for podcasters of all levels. An all in one solution able to combine every step necessary to produce a quality podcast.

BRAD NOLAN, starting at just 12 years old, has created radio shows now heard in hundreds of cities, and coached talent at the highest levels of radio broadcasting. JOHN MICHAEL has worked at some of the most influential radio stations in the US including KROQ, JACK-FM, and AMP RADIO in LOS ANGELES. NIKKI NOBLE has managed communities in the thousands, ran operations for major companies, and spearheads PODCAVE’s women in podcasting and social responsibility initiatives.

Get a peak into what is PODCAVE here.

