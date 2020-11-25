Teaming With iHeartMedia

iHEARTMEDIA and European podcast platform PODIMO have teamed to translate and adapt popular podcasts around the world in different languages. The partnership launches with the true crime podcast "FORGOTTEN: WOMEN OF JUAREZ" about femicides in one of MEXICO's most dangerous cities in three languages: Spanish, German and Danish.

PODIMO Chief of Strategic Relations EVA LAEGDSGAARD commented, "This partnership is powerful. iHEARTMEDIA’s understanding of great storytelling combined with PODIMO’s ultra-local on-the-ground presence in LATIN AMERICA and SPAIN will help us tell important stories like this to a local audience. We know that around 90% of all listening on PODIMO is on local language podcasts, so translating good stories will help grow the audience for these stories tremendously. In the podcast business, everything begins and ends with great storytelling. But for great stories to have a great life, we need to drive large-scale listening numbers for our podcasters and publishers -- both locally and globally. This will help them monetize their content on a much bigger scale, and that is the very core of our business model."

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE added, "We’re excited to partner with a podcast innovator like PODIMO and use iHEARTMEDIA’s unparalleled ability to introduce podcast listening at scale to bring some of the most fascinating local podcasts to millions of listeners worldwide. Podcast listening continues to see tremendous growth as more and more listeners seek out layered storytelling, and we believe this venture with PODIMO will help us to introduce great podcasts to new fans around the world."

