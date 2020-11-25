Breakfast Club Interviews Obama

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & R&B WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK’s DJ ENVY, ANGELA YEE and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD from “THE BREAKFAST CLUB,” hosted an in-depth conversation with former President BARACK OBAMA this morning.

The 7a (ET) discussion covered topics including the TRUMP Administration’s failures, the need to update the CONSTITUTION, and how President OBAMA dealt with stress in the WHITE HOUSE.

The interview was live on air, at the station’s website, on iHEARTRADIO.com, POWER 105.1’s YOUTUBE, and its FACEBOOK page.

You can watch the entire interview below.

