No Sale

With the holiday looming, no new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database WEDNESDAY morning (11/25).

MARK C. HEALY, receiver for NEWMAN BROADCASTING, INC., has applied for an STA to operate WJTK/COLUMBIA CITY, FL with temporary reduced-power facilities at buyer DOCKINS BROADCAST GROUP's WQLC/LAKE CITY FL studios to return WJTK to the air before its license expires on FEBRUARY 18, 2021

And RONALD M. CAMERON has closed on the sale of his 72% of KZLZ, LLC, licensee of Regional Mexican KZLZ (LA PODEROSA)/CASAS ADOBES-TUCSON, AZ, 90s KWCX-F/TANQUE VERDE-TUCSON, AZ, K251CG/WILLCOX, AZ, and K277CV/TUCSON, to partner TODD P.ROBINSON, who ends up with 77% of the company, for $1. TED L. SNIDER owns 18% and VIC MICHAEL owns a non-attributable 3%.

« see more Net News