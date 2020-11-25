Korby Ray

KORBY RAY has joined COX MEDIA GROUP AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1)/MIAMI as the station's new Assoc. PD and midday host. She made her debut on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25th, and arrives after a long run in MYRTLE BEACH for DICK BROADCASTING. The move was announced on FACEBOOK by CMG/MIAMI Dir./Branding & Programming PHIL MICHAELS-TRUEBA.

Prior to DICK BROADCASTING, RAY did afternoons at CUMULUS MEDIA Country WLFF/MYRTLE BEACH, and was MD/morning co-host at QANTUM RADIO Country WGTR/MYRTLE BEACH.

