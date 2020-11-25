-
Corus Entertainment Starts The Shift Plus A Weekend Edition Of The Shift
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT has announced the launch of THE SHIFT WITH SHANE HEWITT on the GLOBAL NEWS RADIO NETWORK across CANADA. A weekend edition of the show, THE SHIFT WITH JAWN JANG was also announced.
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT National Dir./Talk Radio LARRY GIFFORD commented, "The culture of live, late-night radio is unique, unifying, and unpredictable. I am excited to hear the CANADIAN conversations and stories shared with SHANE as he becomes part of the late-night experience in cities and towns across the country."