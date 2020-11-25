Dolly Parton

Three Country artists are set to appear in the "94th Annual MACY’s THANKSGIVING Day Parade" TOMORROW (11/26). DOLLY PARTON, BRETT YOUNG and LAUREN ALAINA will take to the parade route to perform for all viewers, who will be watching from the comfort of their homes this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The route has been altered to discourage viewers from lining the streets of NEW YORK CITY, and all performances and balloon presentations will take place in front of MACY’s flagship store on 34th STREET for television and online viewing. Catch all the action on NBC-TV from 9a-12p in all time zones, or online.

