'Buffalo's 92.9 WBUF' Is Now Rocking

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Adult Hits WBUF (92.9 JACK FM)/BUFFALO,NY has flipped to Rock as "BUFFALO's 92.9 WBUF, Everything That Rocks!" playing music from AC/DC, LED ZEPPELIN, ZZ TOP, FOO FIGHTERS, METALLICA, and more.

TOWNSQUARE BUFFALO Dir./Content CHRIS CROWLEY said, "BUFFALO's 92.9 WBUF, 'Everything That Rocks' is looking forward to serving the Rock enthusiast and the communities where they live, work and celebrate. We are excited to expand our reach in the community with a much-needed Rock station that plays all kinds of rock in one place.”

TOWNSQUARE/BUFFALO Market President MARK PLIMPTON added, “We expect BUFFALO's 92.9 WBUF, 'Everything That Rocks,' to become a must-listen for anyone that wants to rock their way through the day. This station fills a hole in the marketplace and will expand our reach in the community.”

TOWNSQUARE SVP Programming KURT JOHNSON said, “CHRIS’ strong experience in Rock makes this a unique opportunity for a whole new experience for listeners in BUFFALO. WBUF will become the go-to station for rock fans.”

WBUF is playing 10,000 songs in a row to start and can be streamed at WBUF.com.

« see more Net News