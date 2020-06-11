Dreamstate Drive-In

INSOMNIAC announced WEDNESDAY (11/25) it will bring its popular drive-in series to CHULA VISTA, CA, DECEMBER 11th & 12th when DREAMSTATE takes over with two nights of nonstop trance music. The shows will be hosted at the NORTH ISLAND CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE LOT, nightly from 6 – 10p (PT).

Each night of DREAMSTATE will feature a different lineup of the genre’s beloved artists and producers with COSMIC GATE, INFECTED MUSHROOM, EMMA HEWITT (live) and KRISTINA SKY performing on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11th and MARKUS SCHULZ, GABRIEL & DRESDEN, FATUM and JEROME ISMA-AE on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12th. DREAMSTATE recently had three sold-out "Park ‘N Rave" events at NOS EVENTS CENTER in SAN BERNARDINO, CA, and has hosted popular festivals of its own. It has also hosted stages at INSOMNIAC’s world-famous festivals, including BEYOND WONDERLAND SOCAL, EDC LAS VEGAS and more.

Tickets for the 18+ shows are on sale now.



