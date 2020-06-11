Muncy

WARNER RECORDS VP/Triple A JULIE MUNCY left the company just before THANKSGIVING after more than 20 years. She is set to begin a new venture: she will work with many existing partners as well as new ones, providing artist development, radio promotion and creative marketing strategy. MUNCY is also currently overseeing marketing efforts for "Mirror Sound: The People and Processes Behind Self-Recorded Music,” among other projects.

MUNCY said: “I’m leaving this wonderful first chapter of my career, grateful for years of experience, memories and accomplishments with so many wonderful WARNER musicians. I am very excited about what lies ahead as the industry bounces back from this challenging year. To the many friends and colleagues that I’ve had the joy of working with, I look forward to our paths crossing soon!”

MUNCY can be reached at (213) 400-6609, or at HelloJulieMuncy@gmail.com.

The new WARNERTriple A radio contacts are: Sr. VP Alternative ROB GOLDKLANG at Rob.Goldklang@warnerrecords.com, and Sr. Dir. Alternative/Rock DAVE RAVIKOFF at David.Ravikoff@warnerrecords.com.

« see more Net News