ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA Sports CJCL-A (SPORTSNET 590 THE FAN)/TORNTO personality and TORONTO BLUE JAYS radio play-by-play voice MIKE WILNER has "parted ways" with the company, according to a tweet from the SPORTSNET public relations department. No reason was given for the move.

WILNER, who called JAYS games from 2014 through 2020 and previously hosted the postgame "BLUEJAYSTALK" on THE FAN, thanked fans in a pair of tweets, asking, "Who would have ever thought that a kid who grew up at Bathurst and Steeles in TORONTO listening to TOM CHEEK and JERRY HOWARTH through a speaker hidden under his pillow would actually get to sit in a booth with those two legends, never mind go on the air with them and call playoff games for my hometown team?" He concluded, "Dreams can come true, even though they don't always last as long as you'd like them to. Thank you all so much, for everything."

A subsequent tweet from WILNER added, "I'm overwhelmed right now, and wish I could reach out personally to every one of you who has said such nice things since the news came out. I'll admit, more than a couple of them have broken me. Thanks for all the love and kindness."

